Tottenham are reportedly confident they can get a deal done for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala in January.

A report in the Daily Express claims that Spurs are certain they can resolve the three issues which prevented a move to London in the summer.

Those are said to be Dybala’s wage demands, his image rights issues and agent commission.

The report also claims that PSG will be strong rivals if Mauricio Pochettino does decide to make another move for his fellow countryman in the new year.

It had been reported that Tottenham had agreed a £64.4million fee with Juventus to sign the 25-year-old in the 48 hours leading up to deadline day in England, but that various issues – including his third-party image rights – scuppered a move.

However, with more time to put a deal together, Tottenham are said to be very confident they can finally get their hands on Dybala to give Pochettino more firepower in the race to secure the club another top-four spot this season.

Meanwhile, another report suggests that Tottenham’s prospects of signing Dybala in January depend almost entirely on the future of Neymar.

