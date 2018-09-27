Tottenham confirm star attacker will miss Huddersfield clash

Tottenham will be without Christian Eriksen for the Premier League trip to Huddersfield, the club have announced.

Eriksen has an abdomen injury and will miss Spurs‘ visit to West Yorkshire, along with Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier and Michel Vorm.

The extent of Eriksen’s problem is not yet known, with boss Mauricio Pochettino due to meet the media on Thursday afternoon.

Eriksen’s absence will at least be tempered by the return of Dele Alli, you come on as a substitute at Brighton last weekend and scored from the spot in a memorable return to former club MK Dons on Wednesday night.

Alli is likely to slot straight into Eriksen’s central playmaking role, with Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura likely flanking sole frontman Harry Kane at the John Smith’s Stadium.

