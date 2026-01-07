Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with the Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur jobs

Tottenham Hotspur are quietly compiling a shortlist of managerial candidates for a potential change at the helm in the summer of 2026, with Roberto De Zerbi emerging as a top target to replace current boss Thomas Frank – though the Italian is understood to also be on Manchester United’s radar and will give the Red Devils favouritism should they make an approach.

Sources close to the north London club indicate that while there are no immediate plans to part ways with Frank, the Dane’s tenure is under scrutiny following a disappointing campaign that has left Spurs languishing in mid-table. And with supporters far from happy at either results or performances that have yielded a modest 37.93% win percentage record, the 52-year-old has found himself coming under some pressure.

Frank, who took over at Tottenham last summer after a successful stint at Brentford, has overseen a period of mixed results so far.

Club insiders insist that a comprehensive review of Frank’s position is scheduled for the end of the season, as they would anyway at the end of each campaign, though it is far from certain they will call time on his reign.

“There’s no rush to sack him right now,” one source told us. “The board appreciates the stability he’s brought and the clear issues with the squad, but results speak for themselves. If things don’t turn around, changes will be inevitable.”

De Zerbi, the 46-year-old Italian tactician who had transformed Brighton into a formidable force after his arrival in 2022, is said to have “huge admirers” within Tottenham’s hierarchy.

His progressive style of play, emphasising possession and high pressing, aligns with Spurs’ vision for the future. However, the North London club is acutely aware of the competition for his services.

As we revealed on Tuesday, De Zerbi is also a leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at Manchester United, where Ruben Amorim’s sacking earlier this week has sparked a high-profile search for a new leader.

According to multiple sources, De Zerbi harbours a strong interest in the Old Trafford role, viewing it as a “dream opportunity” to manage one of football’s most storied institutions.

His contract with Marseille runs to summer 2027, but sources insist he would be open to leaving this summer for the right opportunity and fuelled by a belief he has taken the French side as far as he can.

“He’s flattered by Tottenham’s interest, but United would likely be priority,” a source familiar with the situation explained.

This development comes at a pivotal time for Tottenham, who are eager to reclaim their status among the Premier League’s elite. The inclusion of De Zerbi on the list signals an ambition to attract top-tier talent.

Other names on the shortlist remain under wraps, though speculation has linked figures like Julian Nagelsmann and Amorim, perhaps somewhat surprisingly given his struggles at Old Trafford, to the role.

As the managerial merry-go-round heats up, De Zerbi’s future will be one of the most-watched stories of the summer transfer window.

