A source close to PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has claimed Spurs are considered “below him”.

ESPN FC broke the news, as the 23-year-old’s transfer saga at the French champions continues to roll on, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Rabiot’s agent and mother, Veronique, confirmed earlier this month that her son had taken the “firm and definitive” decision to walk away upon the expiration of his contract.

Despite the rumours, Barcelona have denied that a deal is in place already to bring him to the Camp Nou in the summer.

The source went on to say that Spurs, as well as Juventus, have been alerted to Rabiot’s availability for €10million after he informed PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique that he will not be signing a new deal, leading to the France international being “indefinitely benched”.

However, on top of Rabiot’s €10million basic salary request, boosted by a lucrative signing-on fee and multiple bonuses, the source confirmed that the North London club are seen as a clear step down.

PSG’s Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be “irritated” by the series of negative developments, and at the prospect of the capital club losing another talented homegrown player.

Al-Khelaifi is relieved although, at the prospect of no longer having to deal with the player’s agent and mother, who has been a thorn in the side of the PSG board for several years.

With Juventus yet to make any moves in January and Spurs seemingly ruled out, it appears that any immediate movement is unlikely.