Tottenham considering move for attacking Lyon starlet

Tottenham are reportedly watching Lyon starlet Maxwel Cornet with a view to making a move for the 21-year-old forward.

Cornet has a £7million buy-out clause in his contract and Spurs are keeping close tabs on him, while he is also being watched by Borussia Dortmund, according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

The striker has previously played for France Under-21s but has now opted to play for Ivory Coast, where he was born.

Cornet has made 82 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon, despite his young age, during which time he has scored 16 goals.

He made his senior international debut for Ivory Coast in 5-0 loss to the Nettherlands in June this year.