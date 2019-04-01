Tottenham considering selling lacklustre first-team defender

Tottenham are reportedly considering selling right-back Serge Aurier after a poor second season at the club, according to a report.

Aurier has only made 17 appearances all season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with his only two goals for the campaign coming in a 7-0 rout of Tranmere in the FA Cup in January.

According to France Football, Spurs are considering cutting their losses with the Ivory Coast international by putting him up for sale, having signed the full-back for £22.5m from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017.

The source claims that Spurs feel they would be better off letting Aurier go after his time in North London has stuttered from last season to the current campaign.

Aurier has not been in the squad for Spurs’ two most recent Premier League games, with his previous three league appearances coming from the bench.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are also considering the future of Toby Alderweireld, who only has a year left on his current deal and could leave for £25m this summer due to a clause in his contract.