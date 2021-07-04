Tottenham contact agent of Italy talent despite eyebrow-raising aspects

Tottenham have made contact with the agent of Lorenzo Insigne as Napoli continue to make little progress over a contract renewal, according to reports.

Insigne is in the final 12 months of his contract at Napoli, where he has spent his entire professional career after a few loan spells in his earlier days. Now the club captain, he has cemented himself as a key player for them over the past decade. However, they could now go their separate ways.

Napoli will have to sell Insigne this summer if he does not renew and they want to avoid losing him for free. According to Corriere Dello Sport, that is becoming an increasing possibility.

The 30-year-old wants to increase his salary of €5m before committing his future to the club. If that does not happen, he has two suitors waiting to pounce.

One is Barcelona, who have already strengthened their attack with the additions of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero this summer. The other is Tottenham.

Spurs are preparing for the Nuno Espirito Santo era, with managing director Fabio Paratici ready to reshape the squad. The former Juventus director could turn back to Serie A to look for targets, such as Insigne.

Scorer of 109 goals in 397 games for Napoli, Insigne would be a threat from the left wing. He could also appear in a more central position, although such appearances there have been rare during his Napoli stint.

Insigne move would raise eyebrows

While Insigne’s quality is not up for question, a move to Tottenham may raise eyebrows for a couple of reasons.

First, Spurs already have Son Heung-min in the left forward position. In addition, Insigne recently described Tottenham’s situation as a “mess”.

Former Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso was all set to take over at Spurs before the deal fell through quickly. Insigne revealed that his old manager had told him why it went that way.

“We’ve texted each other,” he said last month. “He told me there was a bit of mess, but now I am focused on the Euros, while he’s on holiday so I am not going to ask him such questions.”

As for his own future, he gave a coy indication of what his situation is.

“I have no regrets,” he said. “I’ve fulfilled my dreams to play for Napoli and be the captain of the team. I am more than happy.

“Now I am focused on the Euros and then I’ll talk to the club.”

