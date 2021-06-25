Tottenham in touch with entourage of €15m man tipped to replace veteran

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, according to reports in Florence.

Spurs are still without a manager after sacking Jose Mourinho in April. But that hasn’t stopped them from planning for the transfer window. Managing director Fabio Paratici has come in to oversee those affairs. One of his areas of focus will be on the goalkeeping department.

Club captain Hugo Lloris has just over a year left on his contract. Therefore, Spurs might have to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

Lloris has indicated that he could yet sign an extension, but rumours of a move away continue to linger.

The long-serving veteran will be tough to replace if he does depart. Hence, Spurs are having to draw up contingency plans and they have now identified a potential successor.

According to La Nazione, a newspaper based in the city Fiorentina play in, Tottenham are showing an interest in Viola shot-stopper Dragowski.

Paratici will be aware of the player from his time in Serie A. Therefore, he could consider luring him to the Premier League.

However, Spurs are not the only suitors, as previous reports have suggested West Ham could make a move. Those claims are backed up by La Nazione, who believe Dragowski could succeed his compatriot Lukasz Fabianski. They also mention Atletico Madrid as another suitor as the Spanish champions seek more competition for Jan Oblak.

But Tottenham are in touch with Dragowski’s representatives and could make an offer further down the line.

As things stand, though, Lloris will be the man wearing the gloves when the new campaign kicks off.

Dragowski pushing for move

Fiorentina do not want to sell Dragowski, who is under contract until 2023.

However, the report adds that the player is ready to push for a move. In fact, he has told his agents to start searching for opportunities.

Therefore, the Serie A side may have to admit defeat and have set a price tag of €15m.

That would seemingly be within budget for Spurs, depending on how much they want to spend on other areas of their squad as well.

