Tottenham go homegrown with two-man contingency list to replace Kane

Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings are the main two names on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist if they have to replace Harry Kane this summer, a report claims.

Kane has indicated a desire to leave Tottenham as he looks to win trophies elsewhere. He has spent his entire career with Spurs, apart from a few loan spells away when he was younger. His dedication to the club may not get the reward it deserves, though. The England captain is yet to win any major silverware and now wants that to change.

The likes of Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with Kane, while Chelsea could be another option.

Tottenham would much rather keep their talisman, but a big bid could test their resolve. With that in mind, they are drawing up contingency plans.

According to The Sun, they will look to replace Kane with a fellow English striker if he leaves. Aston Villa’s Watkins and Southampton’s Ings are high on their wishlist.

Watkins has coped comfortably with the step up to the Premier League after joining Villa from Brentford last summer. He scored 14 goals in his debut top-flight season and has earned an England call-up as a result.

The 25-year-old may yet get cut from the provisional squad for Euro 2020 as Gareth Southgate whittles down his selection. But even if he does, it won’t take away from the productive year he has had – and a reward could come with a move to Tottenham.

Ings also in mind

Someone who definitely won’t be involved for England at the Euros is Ings. He scored 12 Premier League goals this season, but has missed out on the squad.

He too is under consideration by Tottenham, though. Just one year left remains on his contract with Southampton and he is keen to try his luck at a higher level again.

His spell with Liverpool did not go well due to injury, but seemingly having shaken off those issues, he could be ready to join a bigger club once more.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tottenham, though, are only considering Watkins and Ings as replacements for Kane and not support. If they can keep their current frontman, they will do so.

They hope that the chance to re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino may help convince him to stay, although his thirst for trophies still may drive him elsewhere.

What’s more, it is not yet guaranteed that Pochettino would accept Tottenham’s offer to reunite.

READ MORE: Pochettino issues two demands to Levy before accepting Tottenham return