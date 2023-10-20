Tottenham prepare contract offer for Champions League star that’ll blow Aston Villa, Everton out of the water

Tottenham are reportedly set to offer Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu a big contract to beat other Premier League suitors to his signature.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, winning six and drawing two games so far, and sit joint-top of the table with Arsenal.

New signings such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been key to their early success, while Heung-min Son has fired in six goals so far.

Despite Tottenham’s early success, Postecoglou already has one eye on the January transfer window, and it’s thought that he is keen on bringing in a new winger.

One winger who has been linked with a move to Spurs recently is Jota. Postecoglou knows the Portuguese star well from their time together at Celtic.

Now at Al-Ittihad, Jota was left out of the Saudi club’s league squad, which suggests he could move on in the summer.

While he is certainly a target for Tottenham, it now seems that the North London club could prioritize a move for Akturkoglu instead, who is being chased by a number of Premier League clubs at the moment.

Tottenham prepare contract offer for Akturkoglu

According to Turkish outlet FotoSpor, Tottenham are prepared to offer eight times Akturkoglu’s £5,000-per-week salary to convince him to join them this winter.

The report claims that the 24-year-old ‘magician’ has recently rejected a contract extension from Galatasaray, and it’s thought that he is keen on joining a Premier League club.

As revealed by TEAMtalk on Thursday, Aston Villa, West Ham, Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest are all considering making a move for Akturkoglu in Janaury, after being impressed by his recent performances.

The Galatasaray star has scored five goals and made seven assists in 16 appearances this season – including a goal against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Akturkoglu has also chalked up 24 appearances for the Turkey national team, so there is certainly no doubt that he is a quality player on his day.

FotoSpor state that Tottenham plan to offer Akturkoglu a wage of £40,000 per week, which would represent a huge increase on his current salary, as they aim to beat the competition to his signature.

Previous reports suggest that a bid in the region of £20m could be enough to convince Galatasaray into selling Akturkoglu, so it will be interesting to see if Tottenham do make a concrete bid for him in January.

