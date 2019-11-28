Tottenham contract rebel open to new deal after Mourinho arrival

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is reportedly open to discussing a new contract with the club following the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

The 32-year-old has been at Spurs since 2012 and has gone on to become a key figure at the club, making 294 appearances in total.

However, question marks have been raised over Vertonghen’s future, given that his current contract will run down at the end of the season, and it had been expected that he would choose to move on.

But according to Sky Sports, Tottenham have received a boost in that the Belgian international is at least keen to sit down and hold talks over a renewal.

The report adds that while formal talks are yet to begin, Spurs are said to be keen to have discussions before Vertonghen is free to agree a pre-contract with another club from January onwards.

Vertonghen is currently working his way back from injury and has yet to feature since the arrival of new boss Jose Mourinho, with fellow contract rebel Toby Alderweireld starting alongside Davinson Sanchez at the heart of the defence.

However, it’s thought that Mourinho wants to once again pair up the Belgian duo that were once regarded as the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League.

