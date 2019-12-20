Tottenham contract rebel signs new four-year deal after surprise U-turn

Tottenham contract rebel Toby Alderweireld has somewhat surprisingly signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The 30-year-old Belgium defender had been linked with a move away from Spurs over the past couple of seasons and he would have been out of contract at the end of this campaign.

But on Friday the Premier League club announced Alderweireld had agreed terms on a new contract that runs until 2023.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce that Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the club until 2023.”

Alderweireld joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and went on to become a key player under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

His decision to remain in north London will come as a boost to manager Jose Mourinho, who replaced Pochettino last month.

Alderweireld, who has a young child and a second on the way, told Spurs TV: “I’m very, very happy. I’m honoured to play for this club and I’m a small piece of getting to the next level in a couple of seasons. I think this is just the beginning of something big and something very exciting.

“I couldn’t see myself playing for another team. I think the club likes me, I love the club, the fans, the stadium, everything. It’s like I’m living some sort of dream.”

Fellow Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen, who is also out of contract next summer, could now follow suit although Christian Eriksen has informed Mourinho of his intention to leave, either on a free or for a cut-price fee in January.

