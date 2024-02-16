Leeds have been told they stand a good chance of securing the permanent signing of Joe Rodon this summer with the player hinting at his happiness at Elland Road and with Tottenham reportedly setting a tempting fee on his head – but any deal will depend entirely on one massive objective being reached.

The Wales defender has hardly put a foot wrong since making the temporary switch to West Yorkshire from Tottenham over the summer, becoming a mainstay of Daniel Farke’s side and part of a team currently sat second in the Championship table. With Leeds currently on a seven-match winning streak in the Championship, hope is growing that the Whites can secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

During that incredible run since the turn of the year, that has also seen the Whites move into the FA Cup fifth round, Leeds have scored an impressive 24 goals and conceded just three.

And as one of the first names on the teamsheet, it is abundantly obvious that Leeds would love to turn Rodon‘s move into a permanent deal over the summer.

Furthermore, with shades of their last promotion charge and their subsequent failure to sign another loan star of that time – Ben White – on a permanent deal – Leeds will be all too wary of the importance of turning the loan into a permanent deal as quickly as possible.

Playing alongside his Wales teammate Ethan Ampadu at the heart of defence, Leeds have conceded just once in seven league games, keeping an impressive six clean sheets.

And with Connor Roberts recently signing on loan from Burnley, Leeds now have four of Wales’ regulars in their squad, factoring in winger Dan James too.

Joe Rodon enjoyed Leeds life but keeping silent on permanent move

Leeds, it would seem, are in the driving seat for a potential deal with Rodon himself stressing how much he is enjoying life at Elland Road and why playing regular football has been so good for him.

“It’s a bit weird having four Welsh lads here,” the centre-back told BBC Wales.

“For all of the Welsh players, it’s important for us to be playing week-in, week-out because when the time comes and we all have to perform at international level, it’s important that we’re ready to go.

“I’m delighted and grateful for the opportunities I’m getting this season and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.

“All I can do is worry about keeping fit and performing for my club and we’ll see what happens (with Wales).”

Wales face Finland in their Euro 2024 play-off semi-final with victory pitching them against either Poland or Estonia for a place in the final five days later.

As far as a permanent move to Leeds goes, Rodon has kept his cards close to his chest. Looking a class above at Championship level, it’s clear to all that Rodon has the qualities needed to play in the Premier League.

As such, he is likely to wait until the summer window before deciding on a permanent move, with Leeds’ promotion hopes likely to sway any decision he makes. If Leeds go up, there is a good chance Rodon will sign permanently.

If they miss out – and with Southampton and Ipswich breathing down their necks they can take very little for granted – then they strongly risk missing out on his signing.

Cost of Rodon deal from Tottenham emerges

To that end, Leeds are far from the only suitors for Rodon’s services ahead of the summer window, with Tottenham also fielding enquries from what’s been reported as ‘a number of other Premier League suitors’.

As a result, Farke will know that their chances of signing the 37-times capped Wales international depend entirely on their own return to the Premier League.

Either way, Spurs will not stand in Rodon’s way over a permanent exit away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, with the player not figuring – perhaps surprisingly to some observers – in Ange Postecoglou’s first-team plans.

As a result, Tottenham are reported to have stuck a £10m to £15m price tag on the 26-year-old, whose current deal in north London is due to expire in summer 2025.

With just 12 months remaining on that deal, Spurs are not in a position to ask for more, and, as a result, former Leeds star Carlton Palmer feels Leeds could try and sign the player for a lesser fee and their current demands are too high.

“It’s reported that Spurs are asking £10 to 15 million for Joe Rodon,” Palmer told Football League World. “Joe is currently on loan at Leeds United, he’s having a fantastic season, Leeds are doing well.

“There was no fee agreed when he went on loan, he is doing really, really well, so Spurs want that type of money. Will he go back to Spurs and play in their team? No he won’t.

“I think £10 to 15 million is a lot, a lot of money, so at the end of the season Leeds United are going to have a look at when they get promoted, see where they see it at. I think Rodon’s value is about £8m – £10m to £15m is just too much. But I think, at the end of the season, should Leeds get promoted, then the conversation needs to be had.

“He’s done really, really well at Leeds and I think he can step up and play in the Premier League, I really, really do.”

