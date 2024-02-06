Tottenham could still sign top Postecoglou target despite Brentford hijack, Newcastle also keen

Tottenham missed out on Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa last month but reports suggest that they, along with Newcastle, are still candidates to sign him.

Spurs were leading the race for the talented 18-year-old throughout the January window before Brentford stunningly ‘hijacked’ their move.

However, Nusa ultimately ended up remaining with Club Brugge due to problems that arose during his medical ahead of the switch to the Gtech Community Stadium.

He is still considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe, though, and Premier League clubs have been tipped to return for him in the summer.

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Tottenham or Newcastle could still sign Nusa should Brentford decide to ‘pull the plug’ on a move.

The Bees are ‘still working’ on a €37m (approx. £31.5m) deal for the teenager, with conversations between intermediaries still ‘taking place.’

Thomas Frank is a big admirer of Nusa but if Brentford do end their interest in him, Tottenham and Newcastle are ready to swoop in for his signature.

READ MORE: Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2024: Surprise team beat Tottenham to top spot

Tottenham, Newcastle still have chance of signing Nusa

Tottenham and Newcastle are both keen to bring in quality young players as they aim to build squads that will be successful in the future.

Ange Postecoglou has already signed the likes of Ashley Phillips and Alejo Veliz, who are touted to have massive potential.

As for the Magpies, they have just poached promising midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City and are interested in Arsenal starlet Amario Cozier-Durberry.

Nusa would certainly fit into both club’s transfer philosophies so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make moves for him at the end of the season.

He broke into the Club Brugge first team in 2021 and has gradually become one of their most important players.

Nusa has made 64 senior appearances for the Belgian outfit to date, netting seven goals and making four assists in the process.

If he continues on his current trajectory, he looks set to become a player that will compete at the top of European football for years to come.

As it stands, Brentford remain the favourites to bring him in, but there is still plenty of time for things to change before the transfer window re-opens.

DON’T MISS: Recent Tottenham signing ‘wanted to stay’ at last club, as second major deal gathers momentum