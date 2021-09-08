Tottenham star’s agent risks Daniel Levy wrath over club sanctions claim

The agent of new Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is risking the wrath of Daniel Levy after dismissing the idea his client should be sanctioned, per a report.

Romero, 23, was one of four players at the heart of the recent debacle in Sao Paolo. Along with fellow Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso and Aston Villa pair Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, the quartet allegedly failed to follow Covid-19 protocols when entering Brazil for a World Cup qualifier.

The match in Sao Paulo was halted in the seventh minute when local health officials remarkably strode onto the pitch to remove the offending Argentine stars from the field of play.

The Premier League had ruled that clubs were not to release players for national team games in red list countries. That revolved around the stipulation that they must undergo a hotel quarantine for 10 days on return.

Aston Villa though are understood to have allowed their players to travel and play against Venezuela and Brazil. But they were set to miss Friday’s game with Bolivia. That would ensure they would miss only Saturday’s game at Chelsea.

Spurs though, reportedly had no such agreement in place. And Lo Celso, Romero and Davinson Sanchez, who travelled to South America with Colombia, are all in hot water with Daniel Levy according to the Guardian.

Now, responding to the shambolic scenes, Romero’s agent, Ciro Palermo, told Gianlucadimarzio (via Caught Offside): “I honestly didn’t expect it to happen like this.

“It seemed like a parody, a surreal thing. Seeing people who are not part of either team enter the field to threaten to deport four players is a first for me.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. The reasons are questionable. The road was wrong at the time because they could have done it even before the game. It seemed almost done on purpose.”

Reports surfaced in the media that suggested Tottenham plan to fine their rogue stars. Responding to that potential scenario, Palermo risked the wrath of Spurs supremo Levy when skirting around the issue before hinting leniency should be shown after the difficulties of the previous two years.

“I do not know if they can be sanctioned: they are players,” added Palermo.

“I am not saying that there should be a preferential attitude towards them due to a situation that we have all been living in the last two years. But there is a different protocol.”

Meanwhile, a fresh Tottenham report claims that out-of-favour midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will be reintegrated into Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans now the summer transfer window has closed.

The France midfielder made it clear that he wanted out after failing to impress new Spurs boss Nuno during pre-season. However, a move failed to materialise for the 24-year-old and he now faces a long few months until the winter window opens in January.

A report on Football London, however, now claims that Ndombele will have a fresh opportunity to work his way back into Nuno’s thoughts.

That is music to the ears of Sky Sports reporter, and Spurs fan, Michael Bridge. However, he had a stern warning for the midfielder.

He said: “Tottenham really have to get him. Meet with him, and just say ‘look, we know you want to leave. You’ve got a good thing here and you’re not going to get back into the French squad like this. Just knuckle down’.

“We all know how good he can be, he’s a YouTube player. Imagine our showreels, it won’t take long to get Ndombele’s best bits. He needs to knuckle down because he’s not young anymore and I’m sick of excuses from him.”

