Tottenham Hotspur are no longer in the running to sign Crysencio Summerville after a journalist dropped a four-word update on their chances of a deal, while a new suitor has emerged for the West Ham winger amid an apparent chopping of his asking price by the Championship newcomers.

It will be all change at the London Stadium this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League after a 14-year stay. With West Ham needing to cut their cloth accordingly following the enormous revenue gaps between the top two tiers, several big-name stars are expected to be sacrificed this summer.

Indeed, a report on Friday morning claimed the first of those, Mateus Fernandes, is soon expected to be the subject of an ‘important first offer’ from Manchester United as they look to push ahead with growing interest in the Portuguese gem.

There is also speculation that several other stars could depart too, with club captain Jarrod Bowen among the most widely coveted, with Tottenham and Everton among those keen, though the player’s stance could scuttle any move.

Another expected to leave is former Leeds winger Summerville, whose form over the second half of the season was enough to force his way into the Netherlands’ squad for this summer’s World Cup final; an inclusion which the player has told the media is a “dream come true”.

But while Summerville’s future looks likely to lie away from the London Stadium, a move to London rivals Tottenham, which was first mooted back in the January window and has again been suggested for this summer, now looks off the table.

That’s according to a well-informed Dutch journalist, who has been all over Spurs’ move for Jan Paul van Hecke, but now says interest in landing Summerville has faded.

In a simple four-word update on X, Joost Blaauwhof said when asked about Summerville: “Is off for Tottenham.”

That comes amid an update from Italy on the player’s future, which claims a move to Serie A is now on the cards and amid a surprise drop in asking price from the Hammers…

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West Ham lower Summerville asking price

With West Ham keen to keep Bowen and hope the captain can inspire them to an immediate return to the Premier League, the chances of Summerville moving on certainly appear higher.

However, with Spurs now seemingly out of the race, West Ham may have to accept a lower fee for the 24-year-old winger, who now has 40 career goals.

It was previously claimed the Hammers were hoping to achieve a fee in the region of €40m (£34.5m, $46m) for the winger this summer.

But, according to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, West Ham have now lowered their demands to just €30m (£25.9m, $35m) – effectively the price they paid Leeds when signing the star back in summer 2024.

The paper claims the new price is designed to attract buyers for a quick sale and has raised the possibility of a move to Serie A for the former PSV academy star.

And they report that the new price has alerted Roma to a possible deal as the capital club look to add numbers to their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League next season.

It’s claimed the Giallorossi are yet to make a formal offer for Summerville but could make contact in a matter of days amid claims the new asking price is low enough to convince them to make an approach.

Another West Ham star who could be on the move is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and a move to hook up with a former Hammers boss has been touted, also for a cut-price fee.

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