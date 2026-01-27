Joshua Zirkzee’s camp remains hopeful that a move away from Manchester United could still materialise before the window closes after sources revealed interest in the star from both Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur – though Michael Carrick’s stance could yet thwart both sides’ plans.

Zirkzee moved to Old Trafford in a £36.5m move from Bologna in the summer of 2024 – one of just five players to join Manchester United in the short spell that Dan Ashworth had as the club’s sporting director.

The move, though, has never truly worked out. While the 24-year-old has shown flashes of his brilliance, his inability to either score regularly or be seen as creative enough to play a little deeper means he’s rarely been anything more than a fringe player during his time at Old Trafford.

Indeed, nine goals and four assists from 65 appearances is a pretty accurate reflection of his time at the club so far.

Now, with the striker increasingly eager to secure first‑team football to boost his chances of making the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, Zirkzee is ready to make one final push to try and leave Old Trafford this month.

United have maintained throughout January that they do not want to weaken their squad and have been reluctant to sanction any exit.

However, Zirkzee has not featured under interim boss Michael Carrick due to a minor muscle issue, and although he is expected to be available again very soon – potentially in time for the weekend clash with Fulham – the team’s strong form without him has shifted the dynamic -and sources close to the player believe this has given Zirkzee renewed hope that United may soften their stance in the final days of the window…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace open to Zirkzee signing

The Dutchman is determined to play regular football in the second half of the season, aware that consistent minutes will be crucial if he is to force his way into Ronald Koeman’s World Cup plans.

Interest in the 24‑year‑old remains strong. Roma, long‑term admirers, have not gone away and continue to push. Juventus have also made enquiries as they explore attacking options.

But TEAMtalk can also reveal that Tottenham and Crystal Palace have both asked about Zirkzee’s availability should United decide to open the door to a late move.

Both clubs are monitoring developments closely and are prepared to act quickly if the situation changes. Both clubs are in the market for a new striker in the last week of the window, with the Eagles likely to lose Jean-Philippe Mateta in the coming days and with Spurs looking to bolster their attacking options over the final days of the window.

For now, United are holding firm – but with Zirkzee keen to play, and multiple clubs circling, the final week of the window could yet bring movement.

Man Utd hopeful of brilliant double signing; Spurs keeper off to West Ham

Meanwhile, United have a renewed confidence that they can secure a huge signing this summer amid claims of a new, lower price, and with TEAMtalk sources revealing another brilliant Prem star poised to arrive alongside him.

Down at Tottenham, a trusted reporter has confirmed Tottenham and West Ham are in the final stretch for a surprise loan transfer that has already been brutally savaged by one Spurs-centric outlet.

As for Mateta’s exit from Palace, we can confirm the Frenchman has agreed personal terms over a move to Nottingham Forest, though a major sticking point around the move still exists.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.