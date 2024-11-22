Atletico Madrid reportedly see Johnny Cardoso as a priority transfer in January, which would spoil the plans of Tottenham, who have a clause to land him in the summer.

Cardoso has performed aptly for Real Betis for the past couple of seasons. He has been consistent since moving there for the 2023/24 seasons, standing out among his peers.

He seemingly caught the eye of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone this season, due to his performance in Betis’ 1-0 victory over his side in October.

Now, journalist Ruben Uria suggests the Madrid-based outfit could act on that interest.

Indeed, he reports that Cardoso is a priority for Atletico in the January transfer window.

It’s said the USA international is one of the preferences of Simeone to reinforce his midfield, and the move could bring a ‘winter revolution’ at Betis, who want to sign players in a couple of positions but are tight on funds.

They are aware that Cardoso is one of the members of their squad with the highest market value.

DON’T MISS: Who is Tottenham target Johnny Cardoso? The subject of a bizarre potential Spurs switch

Tottenham in danger

Tottenham have a priority option to buy Cardoso from Betis in a two-week window in the summer for €25million (£21m/$26m).

However, it seems they would have no defence against the midfielder being signed by another club in January.

With Betis seemingly hopeful that they can improve their side soon, they might not want to wait to receive funds from Tottenham if Atletico are to match their offer in January.

If Spurs don’t activate their option to buy Cardoso, they’ll receive 35 per cent of his future sale, though it’s not entirely clear if that is valid before the period in which they could sign him.

As such, there may be a chance they are left with nothing, with Atletico instead the winners.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs planning Fulham raid

There are a good pool of players to have played for Spurs and Fulham, and Joachim Andersen could join them, as it’s reported the north London outfit are tracking the centre-back, as are Liverpool.

Both of those clubs are also said to be in battle for Ajax’s Devyne Rensch.

Meanwhile, Spurs are said to be ‘serious suitors’ for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who’s currently on loan at Chelsea.

And the north London club’s price tag of Pedro Porro is said to have repelled Real Madrid, but they will still have Manchester United to contend with for their right-back, as per reports.

Cardoso’s stats this season