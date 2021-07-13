Tottenham identify top striker target as new boss Nuno makes Kane plan

Tottenham Hotspur have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their top target for the summer, according to a report.

There are several areas of the squad for Tottenham to improve under the direction of new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici. After a seventh-placed finish last season, Spurs need to improve in all departments to get back to where they feel they belong.

The arrival of Nuno as head coach will prompt a transition of style tactically. He often used a back three at Wolves and it seems he will adopt a similar system in north London.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Nuno is leaning towards the use of a system with two strikers, which would presumably be a 3-5-2.

Paratici has already been focusing on finding extra cover in defence for the back three. However, another area of focus will now be in attack as well.

The report claims that, as a result of Nuno’s preference of a strike partnership, Tottenham have made Ings a priority target.

July 13 Transfer Chatter - Barcelona and Atletico swap deal, Arsenal star wants out and Chelsea want Haaland this summer Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plan an audacious swap deal, Arsenal's longest serving player wants to leave and Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer, all this and more in today's transfer chatter!

There are currently plenty of doubts about Harry Kane’s future at the club. The England captain wants to win trophies and may have to move elsewhere to do so.

However, Tottenham are desperate to keep him and his contractual situation gives them enough breathing space. Only a huge offer would make them even consider selling.

Hence, the plan is to sign another striker not to act as cover or a replacement for Kane, but to play alongside him.

Carlos Vinicius acted as his backup last season, but has returned to Benfica after his loan spell. Therefore, while Son Heung-min could play alongside Kane, another option would be beneficial.

Ings has plenty of Premier League experience, having scored 41 goals from 91 appearances in the division for Southampton. Now, as his deal there enters its final year, he is ready to test himself at a higher level again.

Southampton set price for Ings

Ings is 28 years old, but will turn 29 before the start of the season. At that age, he knows this is his last chance of a big move, so has rejected Southampton’s offer of a new contract.

Saints are now ready to listen to offers for their star striker, whom they will not want to lose for free. A price tag of around £20m could be in place.

Tottenham may be the ones to take advantage, as they are long-term admirers of Ings. They even tried to sign him when he left Burnley, only to see him head to Liverpool instead.

His time at Anfield did not work out, mainly due to injury issues, but he is still backing himself to be a success at a bigger club again.

Whether that club will be Tottenham, though, remains to be seen. It was recently claimed that he would hold out for interest from clubs of even higher stature, such as reigning champions Manchester City.

City are looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero and have looked at Kane. However, the Tottenham man seems to be too expensive, so they may turn to a Tottenham target instead.

Spurs, though, are ready to make the signing of Ings a priority, so will hope to be able to convince him.

READ MORE: Contract development hands Paratici, Tottenham golden transfer chance