Tottenham’s hopes of signing Southampton striker Danny Ings have hit rock-bottom amid the Saints’ stance on working with Spurs, a report claims.

England international Ings remains a long-term transfer target for Tottenham. Indeed, former manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sign the 28-year-old last summer. While no deal materialised, though, the chances of him leaving this time around have increased; he has rejected a new contract and his current terms expire next year.

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has rekindled interest in Ings, as he wants him to form a partnership with Harry Kane.

According to the Evening Standard, though, the Saints have ‘zero’ interest in selling Ings.

Furthermore, Spurs are reportedly the last club they would choose to do business with.

That is because the relationship between the two clubs deteriorated over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move to London last summer.

While Spurs got a deal for the Denmark international over the line, they made hard work of it.

The newspaper reports that Tottenham tried to turn Hojbjerg’s head early on in discussions.

Not only that, but Southampton grew frustrated with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s ‘hardball’ negotiating tactics. The chief has earned a reputation for proving a difficult negotiator since taking over.

Still, Ings reportedly feels keen to try his luck again at one of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs.

His spell at Liverpool never took off because of injury, but flashes of goalscoring brilliance showed glimpses of what he could achieve higher up in the Premier League.

He has proved a fantastic servant for Southampton since leaving Anfield. He has scored 46 goals in 100 appearances. Furthermore, he finished one strike behind Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy in the 2019/20 campaign.

Tanganga excited for Nuno reign

Despite Nuno making no signings as Spurs boss as yet, defender Japhet Tanganga can see an exciting pathway under his new manager.

He said: “I can tell you for sure that we’re going to be attacking.

“That’s because we’ve been working hard on it in training and on pressing and implementing his ideas. I think the lads have been worked really hard and I’ve been worked really hard, so I think it’s going to be exciting times in these coming years.”