Tottenham dealt transfer blow as Palace star signs new deal

Winger Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year deal with Crystal Palace, the club have announced.

The Ivory Coast star has committed his long-term future to the Eagles after helping the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old told the club’s website: “Palace is in my heart and I don’t think the story is over.”

Palace announced the new deal just before midnight on Thursday, with Zaha following up the announcement by posting on Twitter: “It’s lit bruh”.

Club chairman Steve Parish was thrilled to tie down a player he referred to as the club’s “talisman”.

Parish said: “Wilf has been with the club since he was eight-years-old and in the first team from the day I arrived. He is our talisman and someone that week in week out gives everything for the red and blue.

“I’m delighted he has committed his future to us and look forward to climbing up the table with him next year.”

Zaha, who had been strongly linked with a move to London rivals Tottenham this summer after they failed to land the player in 2016, came through Palace’s academy before agreeing to move to Manchester United in 2013.

He made just four first-team appearances for the Old Trafford club before returning to south-east London, initially on loan.

Zaha scored seven league goals as Palace avoided relegation with a game to spare this season and had been linked with another move away from the club.

But despite the resignation of manager Sam Allardyce this week, Zaha is looking towards a more successful future at Selhurst Park.

“I think I still have more to give this club,” he said.

“The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the league next year.”