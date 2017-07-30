Tottenham defender Alderweireld has “no news” on new deal

Toby Alderweireld says there is “zero” updates on a new deal with Spurs as the defender looks ahead to the new season.

The 28-year-old is under contract until 2019 at Spurs and has recently had to reject reports that he had turned down fresh terms with the north London side.

The Belgian, who had an outstanding 2016-17 campaign, has claimed that there is nothing to tell over a potential new contract.

“No news that I know of so nothing…zero,” Alderweireld told Sky Sports News ahead of their International Champions Cup friendly match with Manchester City.

Tottenham, meanwhile, finished second in the Premier League last season and Alderweireld is keen to see their young squad develop even more this term.

“We’ve said a lot of times we have a young squad who wants to develop themselves and we have another season under the belt so now we can try to improve ourselves and even play better,” he added.

“We’re training very hard to get into the right condition to play games and win competitions – everything is going well and this is what pre-season is all about.”