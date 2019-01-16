Tottenham defender arrested on suspicion of assault over weekend

Spurs full-back Serge Aurier was arrested on suspicion of assault at his home on Saturday, according to reports.

Sky Sports state that Aurier was forced to miss Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford after being taken into custody by police before being released without charge.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that a 26-year-old man from Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm.

A spokesman for Tottenham said: “We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend.”

The Ivorian joined from Paris Saint-Germain for £23m back in summer 2017 and has made just 36 appearances for Spurs since, scoring four times.

French outlet RMC Sport recently that Atletico were keen on bringing Aurier to the Spanish capital during the last transfer window.