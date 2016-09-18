Tottenham defender is ‘top target’ for Chelsea boss Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has identified Tottenham and Wales defender Ben Davies as his “top” transfer target, according to a report.

The Sun has exclusively revealed that Davies “is wanted list for his ability and to keep within Premier League regulations”.

And while that may be a rather obvious line, Chelsea do need to pay attention to their home-grown numbers, with only six registered in their squad of 22.

Premier League rules state eight homegrown players have to be named in a club’s 25-man squad and the report suggests Conte knows he has to add to his homegrown contingent.

Davies, who will cost at least £20million, has been identified as a player who can play on the left side of a three-man defence that Conte favours.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at White Hart Lane from Swansea for £10million in July 2014, played in a back three for Wales at Euro 2016, while the Neath-born star can also play as a regular left-back.

Danny Rose is Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred left-back and Davies, who has three years remaining on his Spurs deal, could become a subject of interest from Chelsea in January.

Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson and Burnley’s Michael Keane are also on Conte’s radar as the Italian prepares to replace John Terry, who is winding down his Blues career.