Tottenham defender to sign new deal ‘in coming weeks’

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is set to become the latest player to extend their contract at White Hart Lane this season.

According to the London Evening Standard, the Belgian will commit his future to the club despite recent reports that there was ‘tension’ between himself and manager Mauricio Pochettino following the 2-1 defeat to Monaco.

Vertonghen is now ready to join the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen in putting pen to paper on a new deal, with an announcement now set to be imminent.

The defender also dropped a big hint that he would follow suit after the 0-0 draw in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen.

He said: “It’s important that so many of us are signing new deals and all think the same about Tottenham-the way we want to stay together for years and believe in what we are doing here. It is just great to be part of it.”