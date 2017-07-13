Tottenham defensive target signs new Monaco contract

Rob McCarthy

Tottenham target Kamil Glik has signed a contract extension at Monaco, ruling out the possibility of him playing in the Premier League next season.

Spurs are reportedly in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer and had made 29-year-old Glik a priority to help them in their challenge for the Premier League title.

But any hopes of tempting the centre-back to London were quashed as he extended his contract until 2021.

The Poland international was one of a number of key players for the French side last season as they took the Ligue 1 title from PSG, and were the surprise package in Europe by reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After scoring six goals from defence during the club’s march to the 2016/17 Ligue 1 crown, Glik told asmonaco.com: “I am really very happy, especially after our superb season last year. We always gave 100 per cent.

“I’d like to thank the president, vice-president and the club for this new contract, it’s a fine reward.

“This season, the objectives are the same. To go as far as possible in the Champions League. We’ll be going out to defend our French league title and keep winning!”

Ligue 1 Tottenham Hotspur AS Monaco

