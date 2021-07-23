Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered an ankle injury while on international duty, giving Tottenham concerns over trying to seal a deal for the Bologna defender.

The 22-year-old is currently in his homeland after being included in the Japan squad for the Tokyo Olympics. However, he was forced to miss the opening game of the showpiece event against South Africa on Thursday due to the issue.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu confirmed after the game that Tomiyasu will hopefully be available on Sunday when they meet Mexico.

Despite that, there are still said to be concerns over when the player will actually be able to return.

Spurs have been in talks to sign the versatile 22-year-old for some weeks. The fee is said to be in the region of €20m.

According to reports in Italy, the two clubs are close to reaching a deal but have yet to agree on the price.

Mystery over extent of injury

Meanwhile, Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Bologna’s medical staff has received little information from their colleagues in Japan. To that end, they have no knowledge as to how serious the injury is.

Tottenham were not keen on Tomiyasu joining up for the Olympics, as they wanted the player involved in their pre-season.

Il Corriere dello Sport does go on to add that Tomiyasu’s injury is not presenting an ‘insurmountable barrier’ for a deal to be done, However, it states that the transfer will be slowed by the injury to the centre-back, who can also play at right-back.

Spurs are also in talks with outstanding Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, with personal terms already agreed.

That transfer is now down to the two clubs agreeing on the fee. However, Daniel Levy is so far dipping below what the Serie A side wants.

