Tottenham ready to defy Mourinho over Tanguy Ndombele for one reason

Tottenham could still reportedly look to cash in on Tanguy Ndombele over the summer despite Jose Mourinho wanting to keep the midfielder.

Mourinho called out Spurs’ record signing after a 1-1 draw at Burnley on March 7, saying the midfielder “has to give us more than he is giving us”.

The Portuguese tactician felt he had reached breaking point with the former Lyon man, who has failed to deliver in his first season since a £63million summer switch from Ligue 1.

The talented France international has battled niggling fitness issues throughout his maiden Premier League campaign, leading to Mourinho saying Ndombele is “always injured”, and when he has been fit there have been times when his work-rate has been questioned.

Despite that, French publication Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that although the pair struggled to find the ‘right method’ to understand each other, Mourinho and Ndombele are now ready to ‘start on the right foot’.

L’Equipe has reported recently that Ndombele is the subject of interest from Barcelona, who could be ready to launch a bid for the player this summer that is likely to include players from the Nou Camp moving in the opposite direction.

Le10 Sport adds that Mourinho is now desperate for Ndombele to be part of his plans for next season and that although Spurs are also keen to keep him, they will sell if any bids of more than €60m come in for the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head in the transfer market with both teams believed to be interested in Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilon.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed a strong season on-loan at Sevilla, making 22 La Liga appearances, and has caught the eye of a host of clubs from around Europe who are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his future according to a story on ABC Sevilla, relayed on the Metro.

Reguilon will return to the Bernabeu at the end of the season, however it remains unclear whether he will be a part of Madrid’s plans for the 2020/21 campaign with the Spanish giants set to wait until Zinedine Zidane has made a judgement on the player before deciding whether to keep him or allow him to leave.

And should the French manager decide he is surplus to requirements, Arsenal and Spurs are believed to among the clubs hoping to win the race for his signature with both Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen their defensive options. Read more…