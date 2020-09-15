Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly ready to get creative in his bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the club.

Spurs and Manchester United have both been touted as potential destinations for the Real Madrid star before the transfer window shuts next month.

The LaLiga giants are desperate to get the playmaker off their books, while Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are both after a new attacker.

Bale has already admitted that he is ready to return to England, with his days numbered at the Bernabeu. Although it would appear that he favours a switch to Old Trafford, rather than returning to north London.

But the Daily Telegraph has exclusively revealed that Levy is willing to allow Dele Alli to move to Spain as part of a swap deal for Bale.

A complicated deal is being proposed in which Bale returns to Spurs on loan, with the Premier League club paying 50 per cent of his wages.

Dele would then move to the Bernabeu on a temporary deal, with Real paying 100 per cent of his salary.

Tottenham would have to cough-up £300,000-a-week to bring back the club legend. However, that would be offset by Real paying Dele’s £150k-a-week deal.

The report adds that there would then be a big question mark over what happened to both players at the end of the season. But that would be shaped by how well they both do with their new teams.

Permanent deal could prove tricky

An alternative option is that both players move permanently, although Real would have to pay a fee for Alli – who is seven years younger than Bale and still has four years left on his contract.

The former MK Dons midfielder’s future was thrown into doubt after he hauled off at half-time of the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

Although he did not point the finger at Dele directly, Jose Mourinho labelled his players ‘lazy’ after the defeat.

The proposed deal could be the second involving the two clubs in the near future.

Another report claims that Tottenham have won the race to sign Real left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The 23-year-old, who starred on loan at Sevilla last season, has also been a target for United. But it would appear that Spurs have jumped to the front of the queue for his signature.

