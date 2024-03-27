Tottenham delight as raid on Chelsea gathers pace after Blues open talks for dazzling €60m replacement

Tottenham chances of prising Conor Gallagher out of Chelsea have soared after the Blues opened talks to sign a classy Spanish replacement with a €60m release clause, according to reports.

Gallagher, 24, is Ange Postecoglou’s No 1 target to add drive and energy to Tottenham’s midfield this summer. The all-action star will enter the final year of his Chelsea contract at season’s end and there are growing concerns a fresh agreement WON’T be thrashed out.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned the Blues will cash in if Gallagher doesn’t sign a new deal, much in the same way they sold Mason Mount to Manchester United last summer.

As a homegrown player, Gallagher’s sale will represent pure profit on the balance sheet. If he does depart, a quickfire exit before June 30 to ensure the proceeds count towards this season’s accounts is expected.

Gallagher is understood to be holding out for a salary upwards of £150,000-a-week. As yet, Chelsea have shown no desire to pay up.

The Blues value Gallagher around the £50m mark. However, given their backs will be against the wall, Football Insider stated Tottenham believe a deal could be done for as little as £30m. £40m may yet represent a fair compromise for each club.

Now, according to online outlet Football Transfers, the prospect of Gallagher leaving Stamford Bridge is becoming very real.

Gallagher out, Olmo in?

They state Chelsea ‘will look to move’ Gallagher on and have identified RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo as a worthy replacement.

The 33-cap Spain international, 25, is a more attack-minded option than Gallagher. However, it is important to note Gallagher has mainly been used in a more advanced midfield role this season, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez operating in the deeper double pivot.

Olmo’s primarily position is as an attacking midfielder. His versatility also allows him to provide cover out wide and his two-footedness means he can play on either flank.

Olmo has returned figures of seven goals and four assists in 19 matches this term. The reason behind his low appearance count is Olmo has missed time through separate knee and shoulder injuries.

The Spaniard’s current contract with Leipzig contains a release clause worth €60m/£51m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Club-to-club talks begin

Football Transfers state Olmo has emerged as a key target for Chelsea ahead of the summer window and ‘discussions are already underway’. It’s then clarified those are club-to-club discussions between Chelsea and Leipzig.

Losing Gallagher would be a bitter pill to swallow for Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has selected Gallagher in every Premier League match he’s been available for this term and he’s captained the side in Reece James’ various injury absences.

However, if Gallagher’s sale helps balance the books and Olmo is signed as his successor, Pochettino may well find himself better off when all is said and done.

