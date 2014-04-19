Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Younes Kaboul put the game beyond Fulham after Steve Sidwell had cancelled out Paulinho’s opener for Tottenham.

Sidwell also saw a penalty saved late on by Hugo Lloris as Tottenham secured all three points and a third straight home win.

The defeat ended Fulham’s recent resurgence and leaves them rooted in the drop zone with just three games left to play, while the victory for Tottenham keeps alive their aspirations of qualifying for Europe next term.

Fulham started the brighter of the two sides and had a great chance to open the scoring after just three minutes when Hugo Rodallega got in behind the Tottenham defence to latch onto John Arne Riise’s long ball upfield, but he dragged his half-volley wide of the target

Tottenham created their first chance of the contest on 18 minutes when Kane headed a corner back across the face of goal to the unmarked Kaboul only for the big defender to head over the top.

Fulham went straight up the other end and almost scored when the ball broke to Rodallega inside the box, but Lloris was quickly off his line to block the striker’s effort.

David Stockdale came to Fulham’s rescue on 27 minutes when he produced a superb reflex save to turn Aaron Lennon’s volley onto the post and away to safety.

Tottenham broke the deadlock on 35 minutes when Christian Eriksen whipped in a brilliant free-kick from the right wing and Paulinho was on hand to tap the ball home from close range.

However, the lead proved short-lived as Fulham produced a wonderful response to going behind by drawing level two minutes later as Fulham’s top scorer Sidwell burst into the box after a poor clearance from Zeki Fryers to fire his effort past Lloris for his eighth goal of the season.

Tottenham came racing out of the blocks at the start of the second half and restored their lead three minutes after the break with Kane netting his third goal in his last three games.

Lennon cut inside from the right and floated over a left-footed cross which Kane superbly flicked past Stockdale with a glancing header.

Fulham almost hit back three minutes later when Riise whipped in a cross from the left and Rodallega powered in a header which Lloris did well to tip over the crossbar at full stretch.

Tottenham made it 3-1 just past the hour mark with a carbon copy of their opening goal of the game as the Fulham defence again failed to deal with a wicked free-kick delivery from Eriksen and Kaboul lost his marker to stab home the ball from close range.

Fulham were handed a chance to get themselves back into the game 15 minutes from time when they won a penalty after Rodallega flicked the ball over Eriksen only for the ball to strike the arm of the Dane.

Sidwell took responsibility from the spot, but he saw his powerful effort superbly kept out by Lloris to end any hopes of a Fulham comeback.