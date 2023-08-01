Tottenham to destroy Man Utd transfer as Postecoglou outcast ‘gives green light’ to join Champions League side

Tottenham can ruin a Manchester United move after a player Ange Postecoglou does not need in North London agreed to sign for a Champions League outfit.

Tottenham have brought in three new faces in the summer transfer window, while also making Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move permanent. The three new players in Tottenham’s ranks are James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon.

Tottenham have also allowed Harry Winks to join Championship club Leicester, while allowing Lucas Moura to leave on a free transfer.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have brought in Mason Mount and Andre Onana, while also agreeing a deal with Atalanta for striker Rasmus Hojlund. In terms of outgoing, the Red Devils have sold Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles. David de Gea, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, meanwhile, have departed for free following the expiry of their contracts.

Both Spurs and Man Utd have been tipped to deal with Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer. Galatasaray, who won last season’s Turkish Super Lig title, are known to be on the hunt for a new central midfielder.

This has resulted in links with Man Utd’s Fred. Erik ten Hag is happy for the 30-year-old to leave and this has resulted in negotiations between Man Utd and Galatasaray over his prospective move.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano revealed Fred could leave Old Trafford ‘very soon’ if Galatasaray can meet Man Utd’s £20m demands for him.

However, that is yet to happen, and Spurs could ruin Man Utd’s plans by selling an outcast to Galatasaray first.

Galatasaray interested in Tottenham and Man Utd players

According to a report from Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Galatasaray have identified Tanguy Ndombele as an alternative target in case their Fred talks come to nothing.

And there is a good chance Ndombele could swap London for Istanbul, as he has already ‘given Galatasaray the green light’ to sign him. As such, personal terms should not be an issue.

Galatasaray, who are currently working their way through the Champions League qualifying rounds, will now turn their attention to finalising a deal with Spurs.

Fanatik state that Galatasaray have recently offered Spurs €8m (£6.8m) for the Frenchman. But this has been rejected, as Spurs have told them to will need to pay €10m (£8.5m) to agree a deal. This increased sum should still be fairly easy for Galatasaray to match, though.

Spurs will take a huge financial hit when allowing Ndombele to leave, having broken their transfer record when spending £63m on him in July 2019. But at this point, Spurs will be happy with getting any money back for him.

After falling out of favour at Spurs, Ndombele has had loan spells with Lyon and Napoli. However, the 26-year-old has failed to impress either club, resulting in them snubbing the opportunity to land him permanently.

