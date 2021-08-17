Tottenham determined to wreck West Ham plans with fresh defender link

Tottenham have now reportedly turned their attention to Chelsea star Kurt Zouma as manager Nuno Espirito Santo eyes a new defender this summer.

The Spurs chief is known to be in the market for a central defender after Toby Alderweireld’s departure. The 32-year-old Belgium international has left north London after six seasons with the club. He has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail, leaving Spurs in need of a new stopper.

Zouma has been with the Blues since January 2014, making 151 appearances in all competitions. The France international enjoyed 24 Premier League outings last term and 36 in total.

But it seemed as though he was on the verge of a summer exit, with West Ham close to a deal. The west Londoners want £25m for the former Saint-Etienne ace and that has thrown a spanner in the works.

Chelsea have also been exploring the possibility of using the Frenchman as part of a deal to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. Spurs have now been linked, according to Sky Sports, although Zouma seems happy to remain at Stamford Bridge if needs be.

He made only eight starts last season after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm. The former Everton loan man was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s opening Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He did feature in the UEFA Super Cup victory against Villarreal but his future seems up in the air.

Tottenham hounding West Ham with Zouma pursuit

David Moyes has been looking at Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic as a possible summer recruit. The Scot will lead his side into the Europa League in 2021-2022 and needs to bolster his ranks.

He was one of the East End outfit’s targets, along with Zouma. But news broke on Monday that Tottenham were also keen and ready to outbid their capital rivals for the Serbia international.

The Sun claimed Spurs are ‘willing’ to bid higher than the £12.7m West Ham reportedly offered. However, attention has now tuned back to Zouma as the London Stadium club seem determined to muscle in on the Hammers action.

Caught in the middle of it all is the rangy centre-half, who appears ready to play where he is wanted. He has a Chelsea contract until the summer of 2023 and so there is no rush to secure a move.

