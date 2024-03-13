Tottenham Hotspur may have to watch one of their transfer targets join Manchester United, a club chief has responded amid Chelsea and Manchester City tussling to sign one of his best players, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a big update on a Leeds United man.

TOTTENHAM TARGET ON MAN UTD ‘DREAM’

Tottenham have been handed a major setback in their pursuit of Turkey star Ismail Yuksek, as the player has publicly revealed his hope of joining Man Utd instead.

Yuksek is a 25-year-old midfielder who is versatile and can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 or No 10 roles. He joined Fenerbahce in August 2020 but had loan spells at clubs including Adana Demirspor and Bursaspor before returning to fight for a spot in Fenerbahce’s starting eleven last season.

Yuksek made 32 appearances across all competitions last term, but it is this season where he has really established himself as a crucial player for Fenerbahce.

Mainly operating as a defensive midfielder, Yuksek has registered one goal and five assists in 40 matches. He is great at ball recoveries and providing the centre-backs with protection, allowing more creative players such as Dusan Tadic, Cengiz Under and Sebastian Szymanski to maraud forward.

Yuksek’s sturdy performances in the middle of the park have resulted in interest from major Premier League clubs.

Both Tottenham and West Ham United have been credited with interest in Yuksek, but it is Ange Postecoglou who is particularly keen to bring the player to England.

Postecoglou views the 12-time Turkey international as a solid replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who does not have the physicality to cope with Tottenham’s intense new style.

Unfortunately for Postecoglou and Spurs, Yuksek will reject their advances if Man Utd come calling.

Ismail Yuksek makes Man Utd desire known

That is because Yuksek has outlined his desire to move to Old Trafford at some point in the future, during a recent media appearance.

“The club I would like to go to in Europe is Manchester United, my childhood dream,” he said (via Turkish source Fotomac).

Signing Yuksek could solve a big problem for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd, too. The Red Devils have had to use Kobbie Mainoo for large parts of the season due to concerns over Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat.

Casemiro no longer has the fitness to keep up with truly elite attacking midfielders and was out between October 21 and December 30 due to injury. Amrabat, meanwhile, is clearly not up to standard and will be allowed to return to parent club Fiorentina in the summer.

Mainoo looks set to have a fantastic career at the top level, but as he is only 18 years old Man Utd should not rely on him too heavily yet. Signing Yuksek to help out in the defensive midfield position would therefore be a clever move.

Yuksek’s Fenerbahce contract runs until June 2027, while transfermarkt value him at just €7.5m (£6.4m) – meaning he could be an absolute steal.

LEEDS LOANEE TO RETURN

Borussia Monchengladbach do not want to pay the €15m (£13m) needed to sign Leeds defender Max Wober permanently this summer. Gladbach are also keen to promote more academy players, which makes Wober likely to return to Elland Road ahead of next season. (Bild)

Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto says he has ‘taken a step forward’ in recent months and is ‘keeping an eye’ on the French national team as he looks to add to his sole international cap. (Le Parisien)

Juventus could sell as many as three players to help fund a move for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, though Liverpool can blow them out of the water with a huge bid. (Tutto Juve)

Barcelona starlet Pau Cubarsi is in contention to receive his first senior Spain call-up after a MOTM display against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night. (AS)

Barca will have to pay Liverpool a ‘crazy fee’ if they are to succeed in their hugely ambitious pursuit of winger Luis Diaz. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA, MAN CITY GET KVARATSKHELIA UPDATE

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says any offer for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ‘must come to me’ after the player’s agent talked up a potential exit recently. Chelsea, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain are the main clubs vying for the wide man’s services. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Reports in Spain have suggested Real Sociedad can sign Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney for just €15m (£13m) in the summer, thanks to a purchase option. (AS)

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal want to recoup all the money they originally paid for the left-back via a £25m deal.

Alphonso Davies might complete a sensational U-turn and reject Real Madrid before penning a new Bayern Munich contract. (Sky Germany)

Mikel Merino is at a contract ‘standstill’ with Real Sociedad, which has given Man Utd a great opportunity to snap him up. (Cope)

Yankuba Minteh, who is on loan at Feyenoord from Newcastle United, has revealed his desire to return to St James’ Park and make a name for himself. (Voetbal International)

NATIONAL TEAM BOSS WORRIED ABOUT MAN UTD PLAYER

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has admitted he is ‘concerned’ about Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen spending so much time on the bench under Erik ten Hag. (Ekstra Bladet)

Fresh contract talks between Man City and Stefan Ortega have failed to yield a solution, which means the goalkeeper is poised to secure a transfer this summer. (Sky Germany)

Lazio have confirmed the resignation of manager Maurizio Sarri after his side suffered a fifth defeat in six matches. Assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello will take charge until a permanent replacement can be found. (various)

Barca vice-president Rafael Yuste has hinted he is open to Xavi changing his mind and continuing as the club’s manager next term. (Sport)