Tottenham ditch interest in £100m target as door opens for Arsenal

Tottenham have reportedly ended their long-time interest in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha after being priced out of a move for the attacker.

Zaha is said to have already told the Eagles that he wants to leave the club this summer, after reiterating his desire to play in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this season, but several sources state that he wants to test himself at the very top level of club football.

The Ivory Coast international only signed a new contract at Selhurst Park until 2023 last summer, which will allow Palace to ask for a significant fee for his services.

And according to the Evening Standard, Spurs have decided to ditch their interest after being quoted a massive £100million for the forward.

While Tottenham are expected to splash the cash this summer, following two windows without a signing, that figure would obliterate their record fee of £42m paid for Davinson Sanchez in August 2017.

The decision of one north London club could well open the door for another, however, with Arsenal also known admirers of Zaha.

Unai Emery is looking to strengthen his wide attacking options, although it remains to be seen if the Gunners board will be prepared to part with that kind of fee – even if the club win the Europa League to book a Champions League spot for next season.