Tottenham have learned that they could ‘entice’ a 116-goal striker to join them in the summer transfer window at the end of his ‘strange’ situation, but they face competition from Chelsea – and a third Premier League club whose chances hinge on a challenging condition that Spurs will have to be wary of too, according to another report.

Things are looking bleak for Tottenham at the moment, with their squad in need of major changes in most areas of the pitch. But one position there is always high demand for quality in is centre-forward – and given Dominic Solanke’s injury issues, coupled with Randal Kolo Muani only being on loan, it’s something Spurs will have to address.

Juventus, Kolo Muani’s former loan club, showed interest in the PSG-owned striker in January, and that’s not the only way they and Tottenham are intertwined in the striker market.

One player admired for a long time by Spurs is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey confirmed in January was still seen as an active option for Premier League clubs including the Lilywhites.

Now, Foot Mercato has also named Tottenham as contenders for Vlahovic, who is said to be set for a ‘strange’ year as he works his way back from injury and seeks a new club as his Juventus contract comes towards an end.

The report claims a move to the Premier League ‘continues to entice’ Vlahovic, citing the interest from Tottenham and – as we have also reported – Chelsea.

He does still have options on the continent, such as AC Milan – whose pursuit of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace this winter fell through due to medical issues – after their interest in him last summer.

But the latest information amplifies the idea of Vlahovic ending up in the Premier League, with Tottenham now positioned for a battle with Chelsea for his signature.

Tottenham, Chelsea rivalled by Newcastle

But that might not be all. Elsewhere, the prospect of Newcastle United joining the race for the Serbia international has been floated in Italy and the UK.

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, Champions League qualification could be the key factor for Newcastle to be able to convince Vlahovic to pick them.

“Anybody who’s needing a striker in the summer transfer window, which I’m sure there’ll be plenty of clubs, Vlahovic will be high up on those lists because he has been a proven goalscorer for Juventus over the years,” he explained.

“He’s still only 26 as well, so he’s at a good age coming to the prime of his career for Newcastle. Whether they could win that race for him… that remains to be seen.

“Could they offer him Champions League football? We don’t know if that’s going to be a possibility or not, and I’m sure Vlahovic himself will be looking to play at the highest level possible.”

Obviously, that also raises a question for Spurs, who are even lower in the Premier League table than Newcastle.

Realistically, Tottenham’s only chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League would be by winning this season’s edition, which would be a remarkable turn of events.

Going back to Foot Mercato‘s report, clubs of the stature of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Roma were also mentioned, so anyone who doesn’t earn the right to compete at the highest level next season could fall behind in the battle for Vlahovic’s services.

But for now, he is simply focusing on his recovery from injury. There is a belief that his future could land him at Milan, where he would reunite with ex-Juventus boss Max Allegri, but we understand he has kept the door open to a Premier League move – a theory only proven further by the latest reports.

Tottenham transfer news: Centre-back plans; second Juventus plot fails

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, TEAMtalk can reveal what Tottenham are expecting to happen with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Luka Vuskovic.

All three are in the headlines at the moment, with Romero and Van de Ven being linked with new clubs – the former’s recent outburst adding fuel to the fire – and Vuskovic attracting extra attention while out on loan.

In other news, Tottenham also made an attempt to compete for the signing of another Juventus star: attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

However, as TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has elaborated on, they had to accept defeat in their pursuit of Yildiz, who has now signed a new contract until 2030.

And our correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed Rangers want to keep Mikey Moore for a second season on loan from Spurs.