Tottenham ‘preparing’ £40m Wolves raid to spark trio of major moves

Tottenham are ‘preparing’ to raid Nuno Espirito Santo’s former club Wolves in a move that could spark a transfer chain reaction, according to a report.

Tottenham have quietly been going about their business this summer despite the daunting prospect of losing Harry Kane looming over their head. The Spurs and England captain remains a target for Man City in a move that would smash the £100m British transfer record Jack Grealish recently commanded.

Nevertheless, Tottenham showed on Sunday there will be life after Kane – should he depart. Their 1-0 victory over champions Man City lifted the mood. And it was all the more impressive given none of their summer arrivals started the contest.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, centre-half Cristian Romero and thrilling forward Bryan Gil have all arrived this summer. But according to Football Espana, Tottenham hope they will soon be joined by a Nuno favourite from Wolves.

Citing Spanish outlet AS, it’s claimed Spurs are ‘preparing an offer’ to reunite Adama Traore with Nuno. Valued around the £40m mark, an approach would need to be in that ballpark to bring Wolves to the table.

Traore has earned rave reviews for his explosive displays in recent seasons. Practically unstoppable in full flow, Traore would complement Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura on the wings and provide Nuno with another devastating option on the break.

Wolves are believed to be open to a sale – providing a suitable offer is lodged. And should Spurs do just that, the article claims Wolves will immediately turn their attention to Valencia winger, Goncalo Guedes.

They’re said to be hopeful the club’s strong links with agent Jorge Mendes can help facilitate a deal. 24-year-old Portugal international Guedes is a client of Mendes’ Gestifute agency.

Guedes would cost around €30m. And Valencia would then be able to act on their interest in Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri.

Whether Tottenham trigger the chain reaction, only time will tell. Should Kane remain, Son Heung-min will return to his customary wide position and ex-Sevilla winger Gil is another option out wide.

Nevertheless, it would not shock many to see Nuno look to his former club if the opportunity presented itself.

Kane ups ante in Paratici meeting

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told transfer chief Fabio Paratici in a key meeting that he wants a move away, according to a report.

Kane reportedly feels he has a gentleman’s agreement with Levy allowing him to leave this summer. Levy, noting the striker has three years left on his contract, believes otherwise.

While he is reportedly willing to sell his star man for £150million, £127million is City’s best mooted offer so far.

Still, Kane only returned to training last Friday and The Athletic have revealed he recently held a meeting with managing director Paratici.

The pair were face-to-face and the striker told the chief ‘repeatedly’ that he wants to leave.

