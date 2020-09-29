Tottenham eliminate Chelsea from Carabao Cup after penalty shootout

Timo Werner scored his first goal for Chelsea, but it wasn’t enough, as Tottenham knocked them out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout.



Werner had gone without a goal in his first three appearances in the Premier League since joining Chelsea over the summer. However, he was able to get off the mark in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

The German striker gave Chelsea the lead after 19 minutes. Cesar Azpilicueta skipped past a sliding Sergio Reguilon – making his debut for Spurs – on the wing before playing the ball inside to Werner.

The ex-RB Leipzig forward powered home through a sea of bodies to give the Blues the lead.

He was not the only summer signing in action, with Frank Lampard giving a debut to new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and a first start to left-back Ben Chilwell.

It was not a particularly busy first half for the Blues at the back, as they dominated possession and got the crucial goal via Werner.

With Jose Mourinho also keeping in mind Tottenham’s Europa League play-off on Thursday, he left the likes of Harry Kane and Lucas Moura on the bench.

However, Mourinho called on Kane midway through the second half, bringing him on in place of defender Japhet Tanganga as their search for an equaliser continued.

Moura was introduced five minutes later, and the changes had the desired effect, as Spurs upped the pressure before levelling with seven minutes remaining.

Reguilon’s cross fell to the feet of Erik Lamela, who sidefooted home from close range to make it 1-1.

Penalty shootout separates sides

With no extra time in the Carabao Cup, penalties loomed – giving Mendy a huge moment in the spotlight on his debut.

But there was nothing he could do as Eric Dier sent him the wrong way with the first spot kick of the shootout.

Tammy Abraham produced a carbon copy of Dier’s effort to make it 1-1 after one penalty each.

Lamela and Azpilicueta then became the third and fourth players in a row to score to the keeper’s right, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exactly the same as well.

Jorginho went the other way with Chelsea’s third effort, sending the ball just beyond Hugo Lloris to make it 3-3 after three efforts each.

Moura scored Spurs’ next penalty, and Emerson Palmieri powered his effort into the same bottom left corner for Chelsea.

Kane smashed home Tottenham’s fifth penalty, meaning Mason Mount had to score to keep Chelsea in the competition.

But the England midfielder’s effort went wide, giving Tottenham a 5-4 win in the shootout to progress to the next round.