Tottenham enter shock talks for star who’s publicly gunning for big Chelsea transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in preliminary discussions over the signing of Serie A star Patrick Dorgu, despite the 19-year-old hoping to join London rivals Chelsea.

Dorgu is a versatile player who can operate as a full-back or wide midfielder on either flank. He came through the FC Nordsjaelland academy but did not play a single game for their first team as Italian club Lecce snapped him up beforehand.

Following an initial loan, Lecce made the teenager’s transfer permanent last summer. Dorgu has enjoyed a breakout campaign in Italy this season, having made 29 senior appearances, mainly at left-back.

Dorgu’s top performances have created a Premier League race to snap him up. Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all thought to be monitoring his development.

Tottenham know the Serie A market well, having signed the likes of Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from there previously. And Dorgu is the latest Serie A talent to appear on their wish list.

As per the latest from Tuttosport, Tottenham chiefs have initiated contact with their Lecce counterparts, and the two clubs are now in initial talks over a summer deal.

It is not guaranteed that Dorgu will move to England in the summer, as there is also interest in his services from Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. However, Spurs have the financial strength to beat those clubs to the starlet.

Lecce know they have a gem on their hands and have set their asking price accordingly. After spending just €200k on him last summer, they will now demand €20m (£17m) before letting him leave.

Tottenham hope to land Chelsea fan

It would be interesting to see how Dorgu responds, should Spurs forge an agreement with Lecce over his prospective move. Earlier this month, the defender admitted he would love to join Spurs’ rivals Chelsea.

“I don’t spend that much time on it [speculation], he said. “There are always rumours and my agent has been approached, but right now I am under contract in Lecce and then we’ll see what happens.

“I have been a Chelsea fan for many years, so of course it’s clear that it is a dream. That’s not to say I can’t switch to other teams in the Premier League, but even if things aren’t going so well for them right now, they’re my team.”

