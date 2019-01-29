Tottenham are mulling over an offer to sign Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to reports in Italy.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now gone 12 months since their last new signing having kept their powder dry over the summer – becoming, in the process, the first Premier League side not to buy anyone new over a summer transfer window.

And having seen his side eliminated from two cup competitions in a week amid a crippling injury crisis, the Tottenham manager has admitted for the first time he could look to bring in late reinforcements this month.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a €22million move for Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans after Claude Puel played down Leicester’s chances of signing the Belgian.

And they could also bolster their attacking options after reports in Italy claimed the recently-appointed agent of De Paul had been in contact with Tottenham to offer them the chance to sign his client.

According to Calciomercato – as translated by Sport Witness – the new agent would Leandro Pereiro is working ‘in synergy’ with Agustyn Jimenez to try and secure the player a move before the January window shuts.

Spurs were thought to be looking at other options – with Barcelona’s Malcom also believed to be in their sights – but it’s now claimed the possibility of landing De Paul looks an enticing option for Pochettino’s side, with the Serie A side seemingly willing to do business and for the right price.

De Paul, who has been with Udinese since a 2016 switch from Valencia, is thought to have been made available for around £30million – a fee which would not put off Tottenham, though the club would prefer a loan-to-buy option.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter and Napoli have also been sounded out over a potential move; of the two Inter look most likely to rival Tottenham for the Argentine’s signature as they seek a replacement for Arsenal-bound Ivan Perisic.

