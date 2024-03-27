Tottenham, Everton among four Prem clubs chasing former Chelsea man available for stunning bargain

Tottenham and Everton are firmly in the race to sign talented Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior along with two other Premier League sides, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Serie A but Juventus could be forced into selling him due to their financial issues.

Iling-Junior has generally had to settle for a place on the bench this season but has made 19 appearances so far this, scoring one goal and making two assists.

His performances have caught the attention of several English clubs, who believe that he has the potential to turn into a top player in the future.

Now, according to Football Insider, Tottenham, Everton, Brighton and West Ham are all ready to battle for the Chelsea academy graduate this summer.

Illing-Junior is out of contract in 2025 and the Premier League quartet will look to ‘capitalise on Juventus’ need to sell’ and try to snap him up on a cut-price deal.

Tottenham and Everton are ‘long-term admirers’ of Illing-Junior and are poised to make their move for him this summer.

Tottenham aim to beat competition to Samuel Illing-Junior

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new winger one of his priorities for the summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham have reignited their interest in Club Brugge teenager Antonio Nusa but could still be beaten by Brentford to his signature.

Spurs have ‘opened talks’ with Nusa’s representatives but he could still join the Bees over them after he saw a January move to Thomas Frank’s side scuppered only by a failed medical.

Illing-Junior could prove to be a perfect alternative to Nusa for Spurs.

Everton, on the other hand, could certainly do with bringing in some attacking flair after they have scored a measly 29 goals in 28 Premier League games this season.

Arnaut Danjuma looks certain to depart Goodison Park once his loan from Villarreal ends at the end of the season and Sean Dyche will look to bring in a new winger to replace him.

Illing-Junior possesses real pace and has the strength to muscle off opposing players. He is similar in style to Callum Hudson-Odoi and could definitely thrive in the Premier League.

Football Insider add, however, that Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the Juventus star, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race.

It’s thought that an offer of around £17m would be enough to lure him away from the Italian club.

