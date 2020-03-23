Tottenham and Everton will both be on alert after a strike target admitted his desire to play in the Premier League.

RB Leipzig frontman Patrik Schick is the player in question, as both Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti look to bolster their attacking options for next season.

The 24-year-old forward joined the Bundesliga side in September on a season-long deal from Roma.

And Schick has now revealed his intentions to move to England, after helping Leipzig knock Spurs out of the Champions League in February.

“When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that,” he told iSport.cz. “Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.

“Leipzig was absolutely the right choice for my career. I had also talked to Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke here in Germany.

“In England, there were Everton and Crystal Palace, plus Valencia in Spain.

‘I just felt that Leipzig wanted me more, and I was also attracted to the playing style of coach Julian Nagelsmann. I am sure that I made the right choice.”

The Czech Republic international frontman has scored seven goals in 19 appearances this campaign and also provided three assists for a Leipzig side who are flying this season.

The German outfit are said to have a clause in Schick’s loan contract which means they can make the deal permanent for £27million if they qualify for the Champions League again.

However, at this stage it is unclear if Schick will extend his loan deal beyond June, when it is supposed to expire, should the Bundesliga season finish after then due to the global issues affecting football at this time.

But what is clear is that the player fancies trying his luck in the Premier League, and that is sure to alert a number of clubs – not just Spurs and the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Rafael van der Vaart has warned Steven Berghuis not to wreck his career by joining a club like Everton.

The former Spurs winger has advised Feyenoord wideman Berghuis to stay put in Holland and continue with the Rotterdam-based club. Read more…