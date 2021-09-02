Tottenham, Everton interest revealed as club hold firm over full-back

Tottenham and Everton were interested in signing a Premier League full-back shortly before deadline day, per a report.

Spurs went big during the summer window, spending upwards of £116million on five new players. Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero have arrived from Atalanta on loan with options to buy, while Bryan Gil was signed from Sevilla. Midfield wonderkid Pape Sarr was brought in from Metz and will spend the rest of the campaign back in France.

The club’s only deadline-day arrival was Emerson Royal, who joined for €30m (£25.7m) from Spanish giants Barcelona.

In contrast, financial constraints meant Rafa Benitez had to be clever at Everton. He spent less than £2m on Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray. Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic and Salomon Rondon were all signed on free transfers.

But now a new rumour has emerged, stating Tottenham and Everton’s interest in a Southampton star.

According to The Telegraph, the two Premier League sides were aiming to sign Kyle Walker-Peters in the days leading up to the deadline.

Spurs let the 24-year-old go in August 2020 but were weighing up a bid. They ultimately decided to bring in Emerson instead.

Everton, meanwhile, took their interest one step further. They made a formal enquiry to Southampton, which was immediately pushed back.

The report claims that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side refused to entertain any negotiations as Walker-Peters remains a key player at St Mary’s.

The London-born defender, who can operate on either side of defence, made 30 Premier League appearances last term for Saints.

He was one of the club’s better performers in a varied campaign which saw them top the table in early November. They went on to finish 15th in the Prem after being badly affected by injuries.

Walker-Peters was kept out by a thigh problem in January and February but soon managed to return to the side.

He is contracted with the south coast outfit until June 2025 and is unlikely to be sold, unless a huge bid comes in.

The player came through Spurs’ academy and made his first-team debut in August 2017. However, he struggled to maintain a starting place and left for Southampton as a result.

Sturridge gives verdict on Tottenham ace

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has revealed his admiration for Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son.

The 29-year-old has already bagged two league goals this term, against Manchester City and Watford respectively.

Those strikes have helped to win Spurs six points, sending them top of the table.

Sturridge tweeted: “Son is one of my favourite players in football. He has everything. World-class in my opinion.

“I really don’t think he’s talked about enough or given the credit he deserves.

“I’m shocked teams aren’t lining up to sign him. Gotta give him his flowers today.”

