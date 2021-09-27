Tottenham, Everton in scrap to sign creative forward in January deal

Tottenham and Everton are reportedly ready to go head-to-head to land a proven top-flight goalscorer in the January transfer window.

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has been on Spurs’ radar since Mauricio Pochettino’s time in north London and they were known to have made an offer for the Italy international over the summer, after Fabio Paratici came in as sporting director.

The 30-year-old is yet to begin fresh contract talks in Italy, with his current deal expiring next summer.

That has sparked plenty of rumours that Napoli could cash in early in 2022. Meanwhile, the player himself could agree a pre-contract with a foreign club and eventually leave for nothing.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is certainly in need of some fresh blood after a woeful run of results.

After winning their opening three league games, Spurs have lost their last three – conceding nine times and scoring just once in that time.

All of the early season optimism has completely disappeared after another toothless display at Arsenal.

Nuno’s men were 3-0 down at half-time at The Emirates. Although they improved after the break, overall it was a dismal display in such a high-profile game.

Attack is certainly an area that Tottenham will look to add more strength in depth. Talisman Harry Kane has yet to score a Premier League goal this season and looks disinterested after his failed summer exit.

Insigne could give Tottenham different dimension

Insigne would certainly breathe into the north London side. The Italy star can play in a variety of attacking roles and has a creative spark sorely missing in the current Spurs team.

As for Everton’s interest, Toffees boss Rafa Benitez coached the player during his spell in charge at Naples.

There is known to be mutual respect between the Spaniard and Insigne. The latter, speaking in 2015, said of the former Liverpool boss: “I never had any sort of problem with Benitez and I owe him a lot because he helped me develop the defensive side of my game.

“I used to be a pure striker and his 4-2-3-1 formation that turned into a 4-4-2 really helped me improve in that area.”

Insigne is reportedly looking for a new challenge after 15 years at Napoli. To that end, a switch to the Premier League is certainly an attractive option.

Calciomercato adds that the striker is no closer to extending his contract and that Spurs, in particular, could agree a free transfer deal in January.

It’s also understood that there are no planned meetings to discuss a deal, further boosting Tottenham and Everton’s hopes.

