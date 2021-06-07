Tottenham, Everton options thinning after Italian nears next role

A managerial candidate available for hire will not be joining either Tottenham or Everton after his number one ‘priority’ job moved a step closer, per a report.

The Premier League pair are both on the hunt for an elite level manager to take the reins. Everton were rocked by Carlo Ancelotti’s swift departure once a return to the bright lights of Real Madrid came into view. Tottenham, meanwhile, appear to be lurching from one disappointment to another.

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino had both been heavily linked. Talks with the former collapsed last week, while the speculation surrounding PSG boss Pochettino has drawn the stern intervention of the club’s president.

Nuno Espirito Santo remains odds on favourite for the Toffees job with most bookmakers. But with Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri holding lofty ambitions, a manager with a higher profile similar to Ancelotti might be more to his liking.

One such candidate that has been linked with both positions was ex-Chelsea manager, Maurizo Sarri.

The Italian drew widespread acclaim for his work at Napoli before lifting the Europa League with the Blues. Juventus came calling where Sarri guided the Old Lady to another Serie A title. But given their previous success, a single-trophy season was deemed an underwhelming achievement in Turin.

However, given the club’s struggles last season, Sarri’s achievement is now held in higher regard.

Sarri had been touted as an option at Tottenham and Everton, but the latest report from SportWitness (citing Il Messaggero) has poured cold water on their hopes.

Instead, Sarri is said to be prioritising taking charge at Lazio who recently lost Simone Inzaghi to Inter.

A report from FootballItalia (citing Il Corriere dello Sport) goes one step further. They note that Lazio have ‘reached an agreement’ with Sarri, with an official announcement reportedly due at any time.

Tottenham players must shoulder Mourinho sack blame – Doherty

Meanwhile, Matt Doherty has admitted he and his Tottenham team-mates have to take their share of responsibility for former boss Jose Mourinho’s premature departure.

Spurs parted company with the hugely-successful Portuguese in April just 17 months after his appointment. The club laid in a disappointing seventh place in the Premier League table. Additionally, they had recently been dumped out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb.

But asked if the manager’s demise was due to burnout, Doherty said: “He was only there for 18 months. If it was three or four years, it could be a different conversation. But we just weren’t getting the results for him.

“The manager is always the one to lose his job. But as players, we were the ones on the pitch and we weren’t able to get the results for him. That was a shame because he’s one of the best managers ever.”

Doherty then went on to describe his relationship with Mourinho who was his neighbour for the whole year.

