Tottenham, Everton plotting move for versatile PSV attacker

Tottenham and Everton are reportedly among a host of Premier League clubs tracking PSV attacker Steven Bergwijn.

The 20-year-old is attracting plenty of interest across Europe after scoring five goals and assisting six times in 22 games as the Dutch giants have moved seven points clear at the top of Eredivisie.

The report on ESPN claims that PSV are expecting bids for the player this summer and that England looks his most likely destination.

Despite adding Lucas Moura to his attacking quota in January, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is still said to be looking to bolster his forward options in the summer.

Holland has proved to be a rich hunting ground for Spurs in recent years, with Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez all arriving from Ajax.

The north London outfit are expected to face competition for Bergwijn, however, with Toffees boss Sam Allardyce also said to be an admirer of the player.

Everton are also looking for fresh attacking talent and Bergwijn’s ability to play in both wide forward positions is particularly attractive to Allardyce.

Bergwijn has represented the Netherlands from Under-17 level through to the Under-21 side and is strongly tipped to earn a place in the senior side in the very near future.