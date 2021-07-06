Tottenham Hotspur or Everton could take advantage of Atalanta’s apparent need to sell goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, according to a report.

Atalanta have established themselves as a regular contender for the Champions League places in Serie A in recent years. Against the odds, they have punched above their weight. Now, with several of Italy’s giants in transition, they could be genuine title challengers with a couple of tweaks to their squad.

One such change saw them recently bring in goalkeeper Juan Musso from Udinese. The Argentine has been a reliable custodian for Udinese in the past three seasons, making more than 100 appearances. Now, he has earned his move to Atalanta, who view him as an upgrade on Gollini.

That will not necessarily sit well with the Italian, who has been their main option in goal for the past few seasons. Still only 26, he will feel he warrants the same kind of regularity he has enjoyed since sealing a permanent move to Atalanta from Aston Villa in 2018.

Such a desire could see him heading back to England. Although like his former club, that would now be in the Premier League rather than the Championship.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham and Everton are among the clubs queuing up for Gollini.

Hugo Lloris is entering the final year of his contract with Tottenham, who may have to cash in on him. There is a chance that the club captain renews his deal, but a longer-term option will be needed at some point.

Interestingly, Tottenham were also reportedly keen on Gollini last summer.

As for Everton, they had Robin Olsen on loan last season. But the chances of that move becoming permanent have faded. Thus, fresh competition is required for Jordan Pickford.

Whether Gollini would be the outright number one at either club remains to be seen. However, he should receive a fair share of chances at either destination.

Alternatively, the former Manchester United academy player could stay in Italy. Two sets of rivals have shown an interest in him there: Milan and Inter, and Roma and Lazio.

So far, there have been no concrete offers for the one-cap Italy international. But Atalanta will be listening to any that come in, either from England or their own country.

Spurs, Everton battling for striker

At the other end of the pitch, Tottenham and Everton are both also contenders for Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Schick bagged 13 Bundesliga goals last season and followed it up with five more strikes at the Euros as the Czech Republic reached the quarter-finals. Their run was ended by Denmark, but the 25-year-old put himself in the shop window with his performances.

New Toffees boss Rafa Benitez is keeping tabs on the player, especially given Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s links to Manchester United and Arsenal.

But now Spurs have entered the fray, as they have their own concerns over Harry Kane’s future.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Schick could cost around €40million. That would give Leverkusen a profit of €12m after they paid €28m for the forward last summer.

At this stage it remains to be seen if Tottenham or Everton would be prepared to pay that much for a potential back-up. However, if either of their star men move on then the Czech star is considered a perfect replacement.