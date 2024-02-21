Tottenham learn exact fee needed to sign shining Everton ace as Newcastle plot rival deal

Tottenham Hotspur have found out what bid they must table if they are to sign James Garner from Everton, though Newcastle United have now joined the race for him.

Garner came through the Manchester United academy before making his senior debut for the Red Devils in February 2019. Overall, the central midfielder went on to play seven times for Man Utd, while also having loan spells at Watford and Nottingham Forest.

It is at Forest where Garner really impressed, as he registered eight goals and 10 assists in 69 games for the club during two separate spells.

The former England U21 international helped Forest gain promotion back to the Premier League after a 24-year wait for top-flight football.

Upon his return to Old Trafford though, Garner did not see any opportunity to play regularly and continue his exciting development. As such, he signed for Everton in September 2022 in a deal worth £15million.

The 22-year-old has since proven himself to be a reliable performer for Everton. Indeed, he has played a full 90 minutes in 21 of their 25 league games so far, with Sean Dyche putting his trust in the youngster.

As per WhoScored, Garner has been Everton’s top-performing midfielder this campaign, picking up an average rating of 6.99.

Toffees chiefs will be delighted with how the classy midfielder is doing. However, they are bracing themselves for offers this summer.

Tottenham, Newcastle both in for Everton player

On Sunday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Tottenham have identified Garner as a perfect alternative in case they are unable to land Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

According to the latest from Football Insider, Tottenham will face competition for Garner as Newcastle have also set their sights on him.

The Magpies are at serious risk of losing Joelinton this summer as Eddie Howe has admitted the Brazilian might not extend his contract beyond 2025, which will leave a gap in the squad. Garner is one Premier League-ready star Newcastle are considering as a replacement.

Everton are aware of the rising interest in their player. They would ideally like to keep him for another few seasons but know that a sale will help to ease their financial issues.

After paying £15m for Garner, Everton want to make a decent profit by selling for £20-25m. The ball is now in Tottenham and Newcastle’s court, as they must launch an offer which matches that asking price to strike a transfer agreement.

Tottenham have also been linked with a big move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a player who has long been on Erik ten Hag’s radar at Man Utd.

But it will be extremely tough to snare De Jong as the Dutchman has pledged his future to Barca and also hit out at reporters in a stunning rant.

Instead, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will look to bolster his midfield ranks with the signing of an English ace, with Garner and Gallagher both on his radar.

