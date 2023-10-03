Exclusive: Tottenham interest in top Bundesliga goalscorer is genuine as West Ham lurk amid €20m release clause

A host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham and West Ham have taken an interest in a Stuttgart striker who is currently outscoring Harry Kane in the Bundesliga.

Serhou Guirassy is hitting the radar of Premier League clubs following his early season goal-blitz in Germany. The Stuttgart striker is one of the most in-form front men in Europe after a return of 10 goals from six Bundesliga outings.

His power in the air, strength, close control and deadly finishing powers cannot be ignored. Guirassy, 27, only joined Stuttgart permanently from Rennes earlier this year but has already got eyes on him from across England’s top flight.

Brighton were one of the first clubs to be offered the chance to sign the Guinea international a couple of years back but more recently the likes of Fulham and West Ham have been showing interest. Both of those clubs are looking to add a striker in the January window.

Interestingly it is understood Tottenham Hotspur are also one of the teams making early explorations around a man who is currently ahead of their old talisman Harry Kane in the German scoring charts.

Tottenham’s groundwork for replacing Kane in the squad is being carefully considered for the long term but the club will step up the process in 2024.

The decision not to rush into replacing Kane in the summer transfer window has paid off so far and the prowess of Son Heung-min through the middle is something the club are more than happy with. Spurs have scored 17 times in seven Premier League games this season with Son notching six of them.

Richarlison is considered as the other main plan of attack but there are various considerations about how that will change as this team continues to transform under Ange Postecoglou.

Interest in Ivan Toney is genuine, according to sources close to the club, but his rising valuation and serious competition from other London clubs is going to be a concern. Spurs may not even decide to go into the market for a striker in January – when Toney is expected to make his move – so that one could pass them by.

Tantalising release clause makes Guirassy a tempting target for Spurs

It’s worth keeping an eye on the Jota situation and his fall-out at Al-Ittihad, as there is potential for his creativity being high on the agenda at Tottenham if it becomes possible. He is well known to Postecoglou having worked together at Celtic.

But Guirassy would be better suited to an end of season move, anyway, and that could suit Spurs too.

The scouting of Guirassy is to be stepped up, and it is no surprise. He has a €20million release clause in his current Stuttgart deal – and signing him at that price would seem one of the best bargains in world football.

There is potential for a new improved contract in Germany – which would also impact the release clause – but that situation has not yet got going.

We should not forget Tottenham’s interest in Gent forward Gift Orban, who was primed for a transfer in the summer that never materialised, but his goals have actually dried up so far this term. He’s only returned two goals from seven league matches in Belgium.

There is also consideration about Spurs’ use of Alejo Veliz. The 20-year-old moved from Argentina, where he had been with Rosario Central and impressing in the youth levels for the national team. He was expected to be eased in at the back end of this season but he’s already made brief appearances in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Antonio Conte tipped for shock return to leave big name red-faced in Tottenham-linked managerial carousel