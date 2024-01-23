Levy finds surprise exit route for unwanted Tottenham star as Postecoglou turns dial up on winger pursuit

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target for several Saudi clubs before the close of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou and the manager is open to selling him for the right price.

Previous reports suggest that Tottenham would consider offers in the region of £20m for Hojbjerg this month.

Juventus and Napoli have been credited with an interest in Hojbjerg, but it appears the Italian duo cannot afford to sign the Dane on a permanent deal.

The cost would be no such problem for clubs in the Saudi Pro-League and they are now seriously considering a move for Hojberg before the end of the month.

Daniel Levy has been searching for potential buyers for the midfielder and now it seems a switch to the Gulf State could be on the cards for him.

Hojbjerg has made just five starts in the Premier League this term, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr the preferred midfield partnership for Postecoglou.

TEAMtalk have been told that Spurs will decide on Hojbjerg’s future imminently, with Sarr (Senegal) and Bissouma (Mali) both currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham could sell Hojbjerg amid links with new winger

It’s no secret that Hojbjerg is open to leaving the Premier League side to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

His potential departure would leave Tottenham with just Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp as their only fit midfielder options until AFCON is finished.

James Maddison is expected to return soon, though, and Postecoglou will hope he can get back to the excellent form he showed at the beginning of the campaign.

Hojbjerg is in the final 18 months of his contract and TEAMtalk have been informed that Spurs could look to cash-in on him sooner rather than later to balance the books, following the arrivals of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner.

Selling Hojbjerg for a good price would also give the North Londoners some more funds to play with in what remains of the transfer window.

A new winger is Postecoglou’s priority. Tottenham have been pursuing a deal for Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa, but they are yet to submit an official offer.

Other Spurs stars could still leave this month, too. Lazio are interested in signing winger Bryan Gil on a permanent deal, for example.

Reports suggest that Postecoglou would be willing to part ways with the youngster after he has failed to impress the manager this season.

They are also willing to listen to offers for left-back Ryan Sessegnon who has struggled with injuries this season.

Fellow left-back Destiny Udogie has been in good form, so it’s unlikely that he would break into Tottenham’s starting XI any time soon regardless.

